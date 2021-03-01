Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

UK Charts: Spider-Man Miles Morales narrowly misses out on the top spot after a 172% increase in sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury maintained the lead by 1,000 copies.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

An increase in PS5 stock has dramatically shaken up the standings in the UK boxed retail charts. The broader availability has enabled Spider-Man Miles Morales to websling its way up to second place after seeing a whopping 172% increase in sales. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury managed to narrowly cling onto the top spot, however, as it shifted an additional 1,000 units.

Elsewhere in the chart, The Last of Us: Part 2 re-entered in third place due to a recent drop in price. The only new entry this week was Persona 5 Strikers, which achieved fifth place with PS4 copies accounting for 72% of its sales. Bravely Default II also launch this week, but it struggled to crack the top ten and debuted in eleventh place.

You can check out this week's top ten below:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
3. The Last of Us: Part 2
4. FIFA 21
5. Persona 5: Strikers
6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
9. Grand Theft Auto 5
10. Minecraft (Switch)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesScore

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is exactly what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are looking for in new content, but it's also so much more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy