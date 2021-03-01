UK Charts: Spider-Man Miles Morales narrowly misses out on the top spot after a 172% increase in sales

You're watching Advertisements

An increase in PS5 stock has dramatically shaken up the standings in the UK boxed retail charts. The broader availability has enabled Spider-Man Miles Morales to websling its way up to second place after seeing a whopping 172% increase in sales. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury managed to narrowly cling onto the top spot, however, as it shifted an additional 1,000 units.

Elsewhere in the chart, The Last of Us: Part 2 re-entered in third place due to a recent drop in price. The only new entry this week was Persona 5 Strikers, which achieved fifth place with PS4 copies accounting for 72% of its sales. Bravely Default II also launch this week, but it struggled to crack the top ten and debuted in eleventh place.

You can check out this week's top ten below:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

3. The Last of Us: Part 2

4. FIFA 21

5. Persona 5: Strikers

6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

9. Grand Theft Auto 5

10. Minecraft (Switch)

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.