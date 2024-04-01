UK Charts: Snow Park: Snow Day debuts in third

HQ

Figures for last week's UK boxed charts have been revealed and it's South Park: Snow Day that's the biggest newcomer, with it placing in third. The spin-off has achieved this solid debut, despite receiving a frosty reception from critics (you can check out our 4/10 review here).

Holding strong at the top of the chart is EA Sports FC 24, which sold 34% of its copies on PS5. Dragon's Dogma II slipped down the chart to fifth after placing in second last week and Princess Peach: Showtime! has dropped one place to third.

You can take a look at the top 10 below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.