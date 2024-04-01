English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
South Park: Snow Day

UK Charts: Snow Park: Snow Day debuts in third

This is despite it receiving mixed reviews.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Figures for last week's UK boxed charts have been revealed and it's South Park: Snow Day that's the biggest newcomer, with it placing in third. The spin-off has achieved this solid debut, despite receiving a frosty reception from critics (you can check out our 4/10 review here).

Holding strong at the top of the chart is EA Sports FC 24, which sold 34% of its copies on PS5. Dragon's Dogma II slipped down the chart to fifth after placing in second last week and Princess Peach: Showtime! has dropped one place to third.

You can take a look at the top 10 below:


  1. EA Sports FC 24

  2. Hogwarts Legacy

  3. South Park: Snow Day

  4. Princess Peach: Showtime!

  5. Dragon's Dogma II

  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  7. Helldivers II

  8. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  9. It Takes Two

  10. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

South Park: Snow Day

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts

0
South Park: Snow DayScore

South Park: Snow Day
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Although it has a few interesting elements, this cooperative game fails to impress the way The Fractured but Whole and Stick of Truth did.



Loading next content