UK Charts: Skyward Sword climbs its way to the top

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has risen to the top of the UK boxed retail charts after releasing on the Nintendo Switch last Friday. The title is the fourth Zelda game to grab the top spot in the region (following Link's Awakening on Switch, Wind Waker on GameCube, and Ocarina of Time on N64) and it sold 1.3% better than the previous release Link's Awakening.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, F1 2021 debuted in second place and saw a 30% reduction in boxed sales compared to the last iteration. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also tumbled from first place last week all the way down to 10th after seeing a drop of 80% and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin exited the top 10 completely with its sales being down 68%.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

2. F1 2021

3. FIFA 21

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Minecraft (Switch Edition)

7. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

8. Grand Theft Auto V

9. Mario Golf: Super Rush

10. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.