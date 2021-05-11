Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Resident Evil Village

UK Charts: Resident Evil Village dethrones New Pokémon Snap

The horror has already shipped 3 million units globally.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With Resident Evil Village shipping over 3 million units and breaking records for the series on Steam, we were hardly surprised that it managed to top the UK boxed retail charts this week. The game is reportedly the second biggest retail launch of the year with it only following behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. It's also the third biggest PS5 launch in the UK so far (Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin's Creed Valhalla had stronger opening sales back when they released near the PS5's launch in November).

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Resident Evil: Village

  2. New Pokémon Snap

  3. FIFA 21

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  6. Minecraft (Switch)

  7. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury5

  8. Grand Theft Auto

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Resident Evil Village

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy