UK Charts: Resident Evil Village dethrones New Pokémon Snap

With Resident Evil Village shipping over 3 million units and breaking records for the series on Steam, we were hardly surprised that it managed to top the UK boxed retail charts this week. The game is reportedly the second biggest retail launch of the year with it only following behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. It's also the third biggest PS5 launch in the UK so far (Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin's Creed Valhalla had stronger opening sales back when they released near the PS5's launch in November).

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Resident Evil: Village

New Pokémon Snap

FIFA 21

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury5

Grand Theft Auto

Ring Fit Adventure

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.