UK Charts: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart maintains its lead with a 2% increase in sales

With little competition to challenge its standing at the top, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has remained the best-selling physical game in the UK this week. The PS5 exclusive even sold better than it did in its opening week, as it saw a 2% increase in sales week on week.
Nothing too exciting happened within the top ten this week, but there were a few interesting developments further down within the top 40. Forza Horizon 4 raced into 22nd place with a sales increased of 480% after its successor was revealed at E3 2021 last week. The new-gen version of Metro Exodus also debuted at number 17 with PS5 sales accounting for 77% of the overall total (Xbox Series sales, of course, made up for the remaining 23%).
You can take a look at this week's top ten below:
Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.