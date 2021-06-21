Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

UK Charts: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart maintains its lead with a 2% increase in sales

Forza Horizon 4 also saw a 480% increase in sales.

With little competition to challenge its standing at the top, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has remained the best-selling physical game in the UK this week. The PS5 exclusive even sold better than it did in its opening week, as it saw a 2% increase in sales week on week.

Nothing too exciting happened within the top ten this week, but there were a few interesting developments further down within the top 40. Forza Horizon 4 raced into 22nd place with a sales increased of 480% after its successor was revealed at E3 2021 last week. The new-gen version of Metro Exodus also debuted at number 17 with PS5 sales accounting for 77% of the overall total (Xbox Series sales, of course, made up for the remaining 23%).

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  2. Minecraft Dungeons

  3. FIFA 21

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Resident Evil: Village

  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  10. Grand Theft Auto 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

