UK Charts: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart maintains its lead with a 2% increase in sales

With little competition to challenge its standing at the top, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has remained the best-selling physical game in the UK this week. The PS5 exclusive even sold better than it did in its opening week, as it saw a 2% increase in sales week on week.

Nothing too exciting happened within the top ten this week, but there were a few interesting developments further down within the top 40. Forza Horizon 4 raced into 22nd place with a sales increased of 480% after its successor was revealed at E3 2021 last week. The new-gen version of Metro Exodus also debuted at number 17 with PS5 sales accounting for 77% of the overall total (Xbox Series sales, of course, made up for the remaining 23%).

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Minecraft Dungeons

FIFA 21

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Resident Evil: Village

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Minecraft (Switch)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Grand Theft Auto 5



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.