Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

UK Charts: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl are the biggest physical releases of the year on Switch

They also make for the second-best boxed launch of the year.

HQ

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl are already off to a flying start in the UK. The pair of RPGs have become the best-selling physical Switch titles of the year, and they have claimed the top two spots of the UK boxed retail chart this week. They also make for the second-best boxed launch of the year, only falling behind FIFA 22.

Behind the remakes, Battlefield 2042 made for the highest debut in third place. The shooter saw a 59% reduction in boxed sales compared to Battlefield V in 2018, and the bulk of its figures (50%) came from the PS5. Beyond this, Nerf Legends debuted at No.18, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits landed in 24th after finally seeing a boxed release.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

  2. Pokémon Shining Pearl

  3. Battlefield 2042

  4. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  5. FIFA 22

  6. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  8. Far Cry 6

  9. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Double Pack

  10. Just Dance 2022

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

