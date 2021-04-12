UK Charts: Outriders falls out the top ten after a 74% drop in sales

Looter-shooter Outriders has fallen out of the top ten of the UK's boxed retail chart less than two weeks after it first released. The game saw a 74% drop in sales, and it fell from sixth to 16th place.
There were no new entries to crack the charts this week, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons was able to creep back into the top spot, despite a 21% reduction in sales from the previous week. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also managed to climb up the charts taking seventh and eight place, respectively.
You can take a look at this week's top ten below:
Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.
