UK Charts: Outriders falls out the top ten after a 74% drop in sales

You're watching Advertisements

Looter-shooter Outriders has fallen out of the top ten of the UK's boxed retail chart less than two weeks after it first released. The game saw a 74% drop in sales, and it fell from sixth to 16th place.

There were no new entries to crack the charts this week, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons was able to creep back into the top spot, despite a 21% reduction in sales from the previous week. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also managed to climb up the charts taking seventh and eight place, respectively.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FIFA 21

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fur

Minecraft (Switch)

Monster Hunter Rise

Grand Theft Auto 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Ring Fit Adventure

Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.