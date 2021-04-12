Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Outriders

UK Charts: Outriders falls out the top ten after a 74% drop in sales

Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has regained the top spot.

Looter-shooter Outriders has fallen out of the top ten of the UK's boxed retail chart less than two weeks after it first released. The game saw a 74% drop in sales, and it fell from sixth to 16th place.

There were no new entries to crack the charts this week, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons was able to creep back into the top spot, despite a 21% reduction in sales from the previous week. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also managed to climb up the charts taking seventh and eight place, respectively.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fur

  5. Minecraft (Switch)

  6. Monster Hunter Rise

  7. Grand Theft Auto 5

  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Outriders

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

