UK Charts: Nintendo invades the top 10

The UK boxed retail chart has changed significantly this week, despite there only being one brand new release to crack the top ten.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, several retailers have run Nintendo-related deals, which has enabled Switch titles to pretty much dominant the chart. Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion, and Minecraft Dungeons (95% of its sales were on Switch) have all re-entered the top ten, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars has climbed to second place after seeing a 276% increase.

3D All-Stars might have seen a sizable injection in sales, but it wasn't enough to outpace newcomer Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise's were 43% lower than Monster Hunter World (the franchise's best-selling title), but it was only released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. According to Capcom (as we reported yesterday), the game managed to ship 4 million units during its opening weekend, so it certainly looks to be off to a good start.

You can check out this week's top ten below:

