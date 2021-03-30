Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

UK Charts: Nintendo invades the top 10

Nine Nintendo titles occupy the top 10, including frontrunner Monster Hunter Rise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The UK boxed retail chart has changed significantly this week, despite there only being one brand new release to crack the top ten.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, several retailers have run Nintendo-related deals, which has enabled Switch titles to pretty much dominant the chart. Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi's Mansion, and Minecraft Dungeons (95% of its sales were on Switch) have all re-entered the top ten, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars has climbed to second place after seeing a 276% increase.

3D All-Stars might have seen a sizable injection in sales, but it wasn't enough to outpace newcomer Monster Hunter Rise. Monster Hunter Rise's were 43% lower than Monster Hunter World (the franchise's best-selling title), but it was only released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. According to Capcom (as we reported yesterday), the game managed to ship 4 million units during its opening weekend, so it certainly looks to be off to a good start.

You can check out this week's top ten below:


  1. Monster Hunter Rise

  2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  5. Minecraft Dungeons

  6. Minecraft (Switch)

  7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  8. FIFA 21

  9. Luigi's Mansion 3

  10. Super Mario Odyssey

Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy