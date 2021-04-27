UK Charts: Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 debuts on top

You're watching Advertisements

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has shot to the top of the UK boxed retail charts after releasing last Friday (April 23). The game is a remake of Nier Replicant which launched exclusively in Japan in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

It may have taken the top spot, but it was the only new entry in the top ten this week and sales were down 50% when compared to Automata (the last release in the series). Of the copies that were sold, PS4 sales accounted for 89% and Xbox One sales account for a lowly 11%.

Elsewhere in the chart, Football Manager 2021 made a surprise re-entry due to a recent sale and MotoGP 21 struggled to crack the top ten and debuted in 19th place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

FIFA 21

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto 5

Football Manager 2021

Ring Fit Adventure

Cyberpunk 2077



