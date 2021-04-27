Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

UK Charts: Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 debuts on top

Despite this, it sold 50% less copies than Automata.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has shot to the top of the UK boxed retail charts after releasing last Friday (April 23). The game is a remake of Nier Replicant which launched exclusively in Japan in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

It may have taken the top spot, but it was the only new entry in the top ten this week and sales were down 50% when compared to Automata (the last release in the series). Of the copies that were sold, PS4 sales accounted for 89% and Xbox One sales account for a lowly 11%.

Elsewhere in the chart, Football Manager 2021 made a surprise re-entry due to a recent sale and MotoGP 21 struggled to crack the top ten and debuted in 19th place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  6. Minecraft (Switch)

  7. Grand Theft Auto 5

  8. Football Manager 2021

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Cyberpunk 2077

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy