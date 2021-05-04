Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
New Pokémon Snap

UK Charts: New Pokémon Snap beats Returnal to the top

It also reportedly sold four times as much as the N64 original.

Last week saw the release of two major platform-exclusive titles: Returnal on PS5 and New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch. Both of these battled it out hard for the top spot on the UK retail chart but there could only be one winner and that was New Pokémon Snap.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, the game is the third biggest Nintendo launch of 2021 so far (behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Monster Hunter Rise) and its launch sales are four times stronger than the original Pokémon Snap. It also reportedly sold 2.5 times more than the last Pokémon spin-off which was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX in March 2020.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. New Pokémon Snap

  2. Returnal

  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  6. FIFA 21

  7. Minecraft (Switch)

  8. Grand Theft Auto 5

  9. Ring Fit Adventure

  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

