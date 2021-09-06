UK Charts: Minecraft on Switch makes an unexpected return to the top

HQ

Whilst we did receive a handful of standout releases last week such as WRC 10, The Medium (on PS5), and KeyWe, the UK boxed retail saw no newcomers within its top 10. This lack of competition saw Minecraft (Switch Edition) once again return to the top spot and juggernauts Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Grand Theft Auto V took second and third place, respectively.

Also, this week saw Rift Apart once again return to the top ten, as it climbed eight places from 12th to 4th. Marvel's Avengers additionally continued its climb of the charts this week following the launch of its War for Wakanda update, as it moved from 8th place to 6th.

Last week might have been an uneventful one, but it will be interesting to see who grabs the top spot over the next week as many big-name titles are making a release. This week will see the releases of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Life is Strange: True Colors, NBA 2K22, and WarioWare: Get It Together! Personally, we have our money on Sonic, but it can go either way.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Minecraft (Switch Edition

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Grand Theft Auto V

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

F1 2021

FIFA 21

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



