UK Charts: Miitopia narrowly misses out on the top spot

Nintendo Switch RPG Miitopia made an impressive debut on the UK boxed retail chart this week considering that its a port of a fairly obscure 3DS title. The game debuted in second place and its sales were up 36% compared to how it initially performed back in 2017 on the 3DS.

The top spot of the chart instead went to Resident Evil Village, despite the game seeing a reduction in sales of 61% from the past week. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was last week's frontrunner, but it has now dropped to third place with a 76% drop in sales.

The only other new entry on the chart this week was Rust Console Edition, but this failed to crack the top ten and debuted in 11th place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Resident Evil: Village

Miitopia

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Grand Theft Auto V

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Minecraft (Switch)

New Pokémon Snap



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.