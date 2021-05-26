Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Miitopia

UK Charts: Miitopia narrowly misses out on the top spot

First place is instead occupied by Resident Evil Village.

Nintendo Switch RPG Miitopia made an impressive debut on the UK boxed retail chart this week considering that its a port of a fairly obscure 3DS title. The game debuted in second place and its sales were up 36% compared to how it initially performed back in 2017 on the 3DS.

The top spot of the chart instead went to Resident Evil Village, despite the game seeing a reduction in sales of 61% from the past week. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was last week's frontrunner, but it has now dropped to third place with a 76% drop in sales.

The only other new entry on the chart this week was Rust Console Edition, but this failed to crack the top ten and debuted in 11th place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Resident Evil: Village

  2. Miitopia

  3. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  7. Grand Theft Auto V

  8. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  9. Minecraft (Switch)

  10. New Pokémon Snap

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

