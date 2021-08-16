UK Charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe storms back to the top spot

HQ

At this point we have completely lost track of how many times Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has topped the UK boxed retail charts. The former Wii U title is currently the best-selling Nintendo Switch title and it has consistently been in the top ten of the UK boxed retail charts since its Deluxe version was released in 2017. This week sees the racer return to the very top of the charts once more after seeing a 6% increase in sales week on week.

Along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, two other older releases have also seen an uptick in sales this past week. Grand Theft Auto 5 has risen to second place following a staggering 44% increase and Minecraft occupies the number three spot after seeing a jump of 17%.

The biggest debut this week was Hades which finally made a release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles after coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC last year. PS5 sales accounted for 70%, 23% came from PS4, and Xbox Series finally made for 7%.

You can check out this week's top ten below:



Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Grand Theft Auto 5

Minecraft (Switch)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

F1 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Hades

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.