UK Charts: Mario Golf: Super Rush manages to hang onto the top spot

With there only being a handful of boxed releases post-E3, the UK physical retail chart hasn't seen a great deal of changes this week. Mario Golf: Super Rush has managed to maintain the lead following its debut last week and there haven't been any newcomers within the top ten.

Several of the new releases from last week have fallen down the charts, despite making a solid debut. Scarlet Nexus has slipped from eighth place to 27th after a 62% reduction in sales and The official Olympics Game has moved slightly from 11th place to 13th place.

The only new entry this week is from Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance which managed to chart in 23rd. The game is available on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but the majority of its sales came from Sony platforms (54% on PS5 and 42% on PS4). The game is available on Xbox Game Pass, so it's likely that a lot of Xbox gamers would have checked it out as part of their subscription.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:

