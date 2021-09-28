UK Charts: Lost Judgment struggles to prevent Mario Kart's climb back to the top

HQ

A price cut to the base Nintendo Switch appears to have bolstered the sales of several of its most popular titles this week. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe has reclaimed the top spot after a 24% increase week-on-week and the Switch version of Minecraft landed in second after being in fifth the previous week. Additionally, Switch exclusives Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury have also climbed up the UK boxed retail charts.

In terms of new releases, only two new physical games managed to enter the chart. Lost Judgment managed to debut in fourth with the bulk of its sales being on PS5 (62%) and Death Stranding: Director's Cut narrowly missed out on the top ten and landed in 11th.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Minecraft (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Lost Judgment

Deathloop

Grand Theft Auto 5

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

F1 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Wario Ware: Get It Together



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.