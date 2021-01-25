Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
UK Charts: Hitman 3 pulls the trigger on the top spot

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has also web slinged its way back into the chart in fourth place.

Hitman 3, the first landmark gaming release of 2021, has just debuted at the very top of the UK's gaming retail chart. According to gamesindustry.biz, the PS5 version made for 49% of sales in the region and the Xbox version of the game only accounted for 27%. Launch sales are also said to be up 17% from Hitman 2, which released back in November 2018.

Elsewhere in the chart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales managed to climb back into the top ten in fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure made its way up to seventh from tenth place.

You can view the full chart below:


  1. Hitman 3

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  4. Spider-Man: Miles MoralesCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  6. Grand Theft Auto 5

  7. Ring Fit Adventure

  8. Just Dance 2021

  9. Minecraft (Switch)

  10. FIFA 21

Hitman 3

