UK Charts: Hitman 3 pulls the trigger on the top spot

Hitman 3, the first landmark gaming release of 2021, has just debuted at the very top of the UK's gaming retail chart. According to gamesindustry.biz, the PS5 version made for 49% of sales in the region and the Xbox version of the game only accounted for 27%. Launch sales are also said to be up 17% from Hitman 2, which released back in November 2018.

Elsewhere in the chart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales managed to climb back into the top ten in fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure made its way up to seventh from tenth place.

You can view the full chart below: