Hades

UK Charts: Hades makes an impressive debut after seeing a physical release

Animal Crossing: New Horizons also reclaimed the top spot.

The standings for last week's UK boxed retail chart have been revealed once more, and there are a handful of surprises scattered throughout.

Firstly, Hades managed to chart in seventh place after receiving a physical edition last week. What makes this impressive is that the game previously launched last September and the physical edition is limited to just the Nintendo Switch. The game had also only been out for two days when it charted, but the rest of the chart had an additional five days of sales on their side.

Elsewhere in the chart, Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to reclaim the top spot and Minecraft Dungeons cracked the top ten once more due to a 19% increase in sales. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville also re-entered the chart in 26th and saw a 775% increase after it launched on the Nintendo Switch.

You can check out this week's top ten below:


  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Grand Theft Auto V

  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  7. Hades

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  10. Minecraft Dungeons

Hades

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

