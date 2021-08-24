English
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

UK Charts: Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut slashes its way to the top

Madden 22 also narrowly cracked the top 20 in 19th place.

Ghost of Tsushima has once again returned to the top of the UK boxed retail charts through the release of its special Director's Cut version. This enhanced package sold the most copies on PS5 at launch, as 91% of its sales were for the platform.

Two other PS5 titles also sold particularly strong this week. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart managed to take second place due to a 105% increase in sales and Spider-Man: Miles Morales took the third-place spot with its figures rising by a similarly impressive 92%.

Besides the Director's Cut, the only other newcomer this week was Madden 22. The sports title narrowly cracked the top 20 in 19th place and its boxed sales were down 47% compared when compared to the last installment.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

  2. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Minecraft (Switch)

  6. Grand Theft Auto 5

  7. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  10. FIFA 21

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

