UK Charts: Forza Horizon 5 races into fourth place

Despite it being crowned as the highest-rated game of 2021 on Metacritic, Forza Horizon 5 was unable to dethrone Call of Duty: Vanguard on the UK boxed retail chart. Instead, the Xbox exclusive racer debuted in fourth, with its boxed sales being down 80% from the previous entry. However, we have a slight feeling Game Pass might be responsible for this, as it has been confirmed 4.5 million racers have already played the game.

Behind Forza Horizon 5, the second-highest debut this week was Jurassic World: Evolution 2 in sixth place. The bulk of the game's sales (35%) came from the PS5, and boxed sales, on the whole, were down 37% compared to the previous entry. Additionally, Shin Megami Tensei 5 was able to earn the No.9 spot, and Football Manager 2022 landed in 12th.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Call of Duty: Vanguard

FIFA 22

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Jurassic World: Evolution 2

Mario Party Superstars

Minecraft (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Guardians of the Galaxy



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.