UK Charts: Far Cry 6 settles for second place after another solid week for FIFA 22

HQ

FIFA 22 has managed to cling onto the top spot within the UK retail charts once more this week despite there being four new titles within the top 10. Just missing out on the top spot was Far Cry 6 which debuted in second place with the majority of its sales (47%) coming from PS5. Further down the charts, Metroid Prime landed in third and it broke new records for the series in the UK. Dread is now the fastest-selling Metroid title ever in the region despite there being a massive shift to digital sales in recent years.

Next, we have Alan Wake Remastered that arrived on PlayStation consoles for the very first time and managed to score a position of fifth place. The final entry to hit the top ten is Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania which landed in eighth and sold the bulk of its copies on Nintendo Switch (70%). According to Gamesindustry.biz, the title was able to double the sales of the series' previous release, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 22

Far Cry 6

Metroid Dread

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Alan Wake Remastered

Minecraft (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Grand Theft Auto 5



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.