UK Charts: F1 2021 holds its ground at the top spot

As there was an absence of any major new releases, the UK boxed retail charts have remained pretty much unchanged from the previous week. F1 2021 has managed to hold the top spot after claiming it last week and Skyward Sword HD still remains closely behind in second.

The only newcomer this week is NEO: The World Ends With You, which has narrowly cracked the top ten and has debuted in tenth place. Alongside this, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is this week's biggest climber, as it jumped up five places to receive eighth place. FIFA 21 was the title that dropped the most places within the top ten this week with it falling from fourth to ninth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



F1 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch Edition)

Grand Theft Auto V

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

FIFA 21

NEO: The World Ends With You



Thanks, Nintendo Life.