UK Charts: F1 2021 holds its ground at the top spot

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has managed to crack the top ten.

As there was an absence of any major new releases, the UK boxed retail charts have remained pretty much unchanged from the previous week. F1 2021 has managed to hold the top spot after claiming it last week and Skyward Sword HD still remains closely behind in second.

The only newcomer this week is NEO: The World Ends With You, which has narrowly cracked the top ten and has debuted in tenth place. Alongside this, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is this week's biggest climber, as it jumped up five places to receive eighth place. FIFA 21 was the title that dropped the most places within the top ten this week with it falling from fourth to ninth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. F1 2021

  2. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  5. Minecraft (Switch Edition)

  6. Grand Theft Auto V

  7. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

  8. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

  9. FIFA 21

  10. NEO: The World Ends With You

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

