UK Charts: Deathloop leads the way in an impressive week for the PS5

Cruis'n Blast was the only other newcomer in 37th place.

After receiving critical acclaim, Deathloop has shot to the top of the UK boxed retail charts despite its sales only being limited to the scarcely available PS5.

Deathloop is hardly the only PS5 release in the top ten this week, however. Spider-Man: Miles Morales entered second place this week after seeing an increase of 223% (likely fuelled by the reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man 2). Additionally, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart made a re-entry into the charts after a whopping 630% rise in sales, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut was able to move from 19th place to 6th place.

Besides Deathloop, the only other newcomer this week was Cruis'n Blast which charted in 37th place. The game, if you are unaware, is an arcade racer that launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Deathloop

  2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  5. Minecraft (Switch)

  6. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. Wario Ware: Get It Together

  9. F1 2021

  10. NBA 2K22

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

