Cyberpunk 2077

UK Charts: Cyberpunk 2077 is knocked from the top spot after a disastrous launch on console

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has risen up and reclaimed the throne.

It might be an understatement to say that CD Projekt RED hasn't had the best of weeks. Despite launching the year's most anticipated title, the studio has been hit hard with complaints about the console ports of the game and even ended up pulling the PS4 version from sale. It's no surprise then that Cyberpunk 2077 has fallen from the top spot within the UK Charts for boxed games and has been outpaced by Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Elsewhere within the chart, there hasn't been a great deal of movement, but Ring Fit Adventure has managed to re-enter at the number nine spot.

You can see this week's top ten below:

1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
2.Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
3. Cyberpunk 2077
4. FIFA 21
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Just Dance 2021
9. Ring Fit Adventure
10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

