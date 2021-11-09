English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Vanguard

UK Charts: Call of Duty: Vanguard rather predictably takes the lead

Physical sales have dropped 23%, however, compared to last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a move that I'm pretty sure none of us expected (apologies for the sarcasm) Call of Duty: Vanguard has stormed its way to the top of the UK boxed retail charts. The shooter achieve this feat with the bulk of its sales (41%) coming from the PS5. Sales were, however, down 23% from the previous entry, but we still aren't aware of digital figures.

Other than Vanguard, the only other new entrant into the top ten this week was the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. This DLC pack contains 10 cosmetic items and is retailing in the UK for £24.99. Beyond this, Just Dance 2022 managed to achieve 11th place, and Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of Shifter debuted in 40th.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  2. FIFA 22

  3. Mario Party Superstars

  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  6. Guardians of the Galaxy

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. Fortnite Minty Legends Pack

  10. Far Cry 6

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: VanguardScore

Call of Duty: Vanguard
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Sledgehammer Games' latest instalment into the long-running shooter series offers up some great improvements, but still feels a bit safe at its core.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy