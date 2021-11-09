UK Charts: Call of Duty: Vanguard rather predictably takes the lead

HQ

In a move that I'm pretty sure none of us expected (apologies for the sarcasm) Call of Duty: Vanguard has stormed its way to the top of the UK boxed retail charts. The shooter achieve this feat with the bulk of its sales (41%) coming from the PS5. Sales were, however, down 23% from the previous entry, but we still aren't aware of digital figures.

Other than Vanguard, the only other new entrant into the top ten this week was the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. This DLC pack contains 10 cosmetic items and is retailing in the UK for £24.99. Beyond this, Just Dance 2022 managed to achieve 11th place, and Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of Shifter debuted in 40th.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Call of Duty: Vanguard

FIFA 22

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Guardians of the Galaxy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack

Far Cry 6



