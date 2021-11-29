UK Charts: Black Friday deals end Pokémon Brilliant Diamond's reign at the top

HQ

Despite having the second strongest boxed launch of the year, the Diamond and Pearl remakes have struggled to hold the top spot for a second week in the UK boxed retail charts. Black Friday deals have caused several popular titles to surge in sales and leave the pair of Sinnoh games in the dust. As a result, Brilliant Diamond stands in sixth place, and Shinning Pearl has fallen out of the top ten in 11th.

This week's frontrunner is Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which has seen a whopping 567% leap in sales. FIFA 22 follows behind it in second place, up by 145%, and Minecraft on Switch is in third after seeing a spike of 258% due to Black Friday deals.

The only newcomer on the chart this week is Farming Simulator 22, which occupies the No.13 spot. Boxed sales are strongest here on the PS4, accounting for 37% of the overall total. Elsewhere, Battlefield 2042, another new release from last week, has slipped out of the top ten to 12th following a 58% reduction in sales.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

FIFA 22

Minecraft (Switch)

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Just Dance 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Far Cry 6 Pack

Mario Party Superstars



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.