UK Charts: Biomutant tumbles out the top ten and FIFA 21 is back on top

There might not have been any new releases on the UK boxed retail chart this week, but that hasn't prevented the top spot from changing. FIFA 21 is back on top once more and last week's frontrunner Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has slipped down to fourth place.

Elsewhere in the chart, Biomutant has completely tumbled out of the top ten after debuting in second last week and Miitopia has managed to cling onto its position of ninth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Resident Evil Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Minecraft (Switch)

The Last of Us: Part II

Miitopia

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Nintendo Life.