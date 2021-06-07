Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 21

UK Charts: Biomutant tumbles out the top ten and FIFA 21 is back on top

Miitopia also managed to maintain its spot in ninth place.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

There might not have been any new releases on the UK boxed retail chart this week, but that hasn't prevented the top spot from changing. FIFA 21 is back on top once more and last week's frontrunner Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has slipped down to fourth place.

Elsewhere in the chart, Biomutant has completely tumbled out of the top ten after debuting in second last week and Miitopia has managed to cling onto its position of ninth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. FIFA 21

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  5. Resident Evil Village

  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  7. Minecraft (Switch)

  8. The Last of Us: Part II

  9. Miitopia

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

FIFA 21

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts

FIFA 21Score

FIFA 21
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"FIFA 20 already had some problems, but the situation has worsened dramatically with FIFA 21."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy