UK Charts: Biomutant debuts in second place

Biomutant has narrowly missed out on topping the UK boxed retail charts this week. The post-apocalyptic RPG had to settle for second place after price cuts and new PS5 stock saw Spider-Man: Miles Morales rise to the top spot with a 175% increase for the PS5 version and a 104% increase for the PS4 version.

Elsewhere in the chart, several other games saw boosts in sales due to discounts. The Last of Us: Part 2 re-entered in third place and Assassin's Creed Valhalla also managed to move up from 16th to fifth place.

Along with Biomutant, two new games also entered the chart this week, but they were unable to crack the top ten. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster debuted in 13th place and the Nintendo Switch version of Maneater achieved the 40th spot on the chart.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Biomutant

The Last of Us: Part 2

Resident Evil: Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Animanl Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

FIFA 21

Miitopia

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.