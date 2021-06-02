Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Biomutant

UK Charts: Biomutant debuts in second place

Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes the top spot for the second time in 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Biomutant has narrowly missed out on topping the UK boxed retail charts this week. The post-apocalyptic RPG had to settle for second place after price cuts and new PS5 stock saw Spider-Man: Miles Morales rise to the top spot with a 175% increase for the PS5 version and a 104% increase for the PS4 version.

Elsewhere in the chart, several other games saw boosts in sales due to discounts. The Last of Us: Part 2 re-entered in third place and Assassin's Creed Valhalla also managed to move up from 16th to fifth place.

Along with Biomutant, two new games also entered the chart this week, but they were unable to crack the top ten. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster debuted in 13th place and the Nintendo Switch version of Maneater achieved the 40th spot on the chart.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  2. Biomutant

  3. The Last of Us: Part 2

  4. Resident Evil: Village

  5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  6. Animanl Crossing: New Horizons

  7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  8. FIFA 21

  9. Miitopia

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Biomutant

Related texts

BiomutantScore

Biomutant
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Employ a new style of martial arts to save or send the world to a darker fate in Experiment 101's Kung-Fu fable.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy