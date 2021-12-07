Cookies

UK Charts: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain very narrowly slips into the top 40

Cricket 22: Official Game of the Ashes also managed to debut in 30th.

HQ

With the year almost at an end, the UK boxed retails charts have been pretty dry this week when it comes to debut entries. Nintendo's final first-party release of the year Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain entered the chart in the lowly spot of 36th. Also releasing this week was Cricket 22: Official Game of the Ashes, which performed slightly stronger in 30th.

Besides this two titles, things were pretty much business as usual. FIFA 22 managed to climb its way to the top of the charts, despite seeing a 52% reduction in sales, and Pokémon: Shining Pearl made a return to the top ten after slipping down to 11th last week.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. FIFA 22

  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard

  4. Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond

  5. Just Dance 2022

  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  7. Minecraft (Switch)

  8. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  9. Mario Party Superstars

  10. Pokémon: Shining Pearl

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

