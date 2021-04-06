Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
UK Charts: Balan Wonderworld struggles to make the top 40

Outriders also managed to debut in sixth place.

After launching to some pretty negative reviews, it has been revealed that Balan Wonderworld has struggled to crack the top 40 of the UK's boxed retail charts. No sales figures for the region have been revealed, but it has been reported that the game has sold less than 2,100 copies in Japan.

Elsewhere in the chart this week, fellow Square Enix title Outriders debuted in sixth place, with 83% of its sales coming from PlayStation platforms (PS5 was 52% and PS4 31%). Also, FIFA 21 was able to reclaim the top spot from Monster Hunter Rise, which fell down to fourth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. FIFA 21

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  4. Monster Hunter Rise

  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  6. Outriders

  7. Ring Fit Adventure

  8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  10. Minecraft (Switch)

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

