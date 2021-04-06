UK Charts: Balan Wonderworld struggles to make the top 40

You're watching Advertisements

After launching to some pretty negative reviews, it has been revealed that Balan Wonderworld has struggled to crack the top 40 of the UK's boxed retail charts. No sales figures for the region have been revealed, but it has been reported that the game has sold less than 2,100 copies in Japan.

Elsewhere in the chart this week, fellow Square Enix title Outriders debuted in sixth place, with 83% of its sales coming from PlayStation platforms (PS5 was 52% and PS4 31%). Also, FIFA 21 was able to reclaim the top spot from Monster Hunter Rise, which fell down to fourth place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Monster Hunter Rise

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Outriders

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Minecraft (Switch)



