Back 4 Blood

UK Charts: Back 4 Blood debuts in fourth and the top three remains unchanged

Crysis Remastered Trilogy also landed in 24th.

HQ

Despite a decline in sales, FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, and Metroid Dread have managed to hold onto their positions at the top of the UK boxed retail charts this week.

The biggest debut this week was Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood that managed to land in fourth place with the bulk of its sales (52%) coming from the PS5. The co-op zombie shooter wasn't the only newcomer this week, as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles landed in 11th place, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy debuted in 24th.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also able to web sling its way back into the top ten from 14th to 6th place and Alan Wake Remastered took quite a tumble following its 5th place debut last week with it now occupying the No.17 spot.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. FIFA 22

  2. Far Cry 6

  3. Metroid Dread

  4. Back 4 Blood

  5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  7. Minecraft

  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  10. Grand Theft Auto 5

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

