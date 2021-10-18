UK Charts: Back 4 Blood debuts in fourth and the top three remains unchanged

HQ

Despite a decline in sales, FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, and Metroid Dread have managed to hold onto their positions at the top of the UK boxed retail charts this week.

The biggest debut this week was Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood that managed to land in fourth place with the bulk of its sales (52%) coming from the PS5. The co-op zombie shooter wasn't the only newcomer this week, as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles landed in 11th place, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy debuted in 24th.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also able to web sling its way back into the top ten from 14th to 6th place and Alan Wake Remastered took quite a tumble following its 5th place debut last week with it now occupying the No.17 spot.

FIFA 22

Far Cry 6

Metroid Dread

Back 4 Blood

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Grand Theft Auto 5



