Animal Crossing: New Horizons

UK Charts: Animal Crossing: New Horizons grabs the first number one of 2021

Cyberpunk 2077, however, is nowhere to be seen within the top ten.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first game to top the UK's psychical games chart in 2021. The Switch exclusive title saw a 7% increase from last week and was able to knock FIFA 21 off the top spot. This is pretty impressive, as New Horizons launched way back in March and isn't available on a variety of platforms like FIFA 21.

Elsewhere in the chart, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe made a glorious comeback, as it has climbed ten places to narrowly crack the top ten. Grand Theft Auto V also re-entered in ninth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 toppled out of the top ten completely.

You can view this week's top ten below:


  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  5. Just Dance 2021

  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  7. Minecraft (Switch)

  8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  9. Grand Theft Auto V

  10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, gamesindustry.biz.

