UK Charts: Animal Crossing: New Horizons grabs the first number one of 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first game to top the UK's psychical games chart in 2021. The Switch exclusive title saw a 7% increase from last week and was able to knock FIFA 21 off the top spot. This is pretty impressive, as New Horizons launched way back in March and isn't available on a variety of platforms like FIFA 21.

Elsewhere in the chart, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe made a glorious comeback, as it has climbed ten places to narrowly crack the top ten. Grand Theft Auto V also re-entered in ninth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 toppled out of the top ten completely.

You can view this week's top ten below:

