UK Charts: Animal Crossing: New Horizons clings onto the top spot

At this point it's starting to feel a little repetitive, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to hold the top spot in the UK retail games chart for yet another week. The popular Nintendo title remained unrivaled as there were no new entries hitting the chart. It might have a much tougher time on its hands next week though, as Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury and Little Nightmares II are both scheduled to hit store shelves.

Elsewhere in the chart, Hitman 3 managed to slip even further from 11th place to 17th and Ring Fit Adventure continued to make a comeback as it moved from seventh to fourth. Assassin's Creed Valhalla also narrowly sneaked its way back in the top ten by moving from twelfth place to tenth.

You can check out this week's top ten below:

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

4. Ring Fit Adventure

5. Minecraft (Switch)

6. Grand Theft Auto 5

7. Just Dance 2021

8. FIFA 21

9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

