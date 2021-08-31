English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Aliens: Fireteam Elite

UK Charts: Aliens: Fireteam Elite has gunned its way to the top

Marvel's Avengers has also sneaked its way back into the top 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Another brand-new release has claimed the top of the UK boxed retail charts. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is this week's frontrunner and the bulk of its sales were on PS5 (42%) with the Xbox Series version (31%) and the PS4 version (27%) following behind.

Another newcomer this week was the Switch-exclusive No More Heroes 3, which arrived in 16th place. Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Elite Edition was also released on PS5 this week and charted in 31st and Marvel's Avengers continued to climb up the charts with it returning to the top ten in eighth place. Also worth highlight is that last week's frontrunner Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut toppled all the way down to ninth place due to a 50% reduction in sales.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite

  2. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  3. Minecraft

  4. Grand Theft Auto 5

  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  6. FIFA 21

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. Marvel's Avengers

  9. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

  10. The Last of Us: Part 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.

Related texts

Aliens: Fireteam EliteScore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Set twenty years after the events of Aliens, Cold Iron Studios action title tasks a squad of Colonial Marines with squashing the Xenomorph infestation on the Katanga.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy