UK Charts: Aliens: Fireteam Elite has gunned its way to the top

HQ

Another brand-new release has claimed the top of the UK boxed retail charts. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is this week's frontrunner and the bulk of its sales were on PS5 (42%) with the Xbox Series version (31%) and the PS4 version (27%) following behind.

Another newcomer this week was the Switch-exclusive No More Heroes 3, which arrived in 16th place. Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Elite Edition was also released on PS5 this week and charted in 31st and Marvel's Avengers continued to climb up the charts with it returning to the top ten in eighth place. Also worth highlight is that last week's frontrunner Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut toppled all the way down to ninth place due to a 50% reduction in sales.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto 5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

FIFA 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Marvel's Avengers

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

The Last of Us: Part 2



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.