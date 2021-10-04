UK Chart: FIFA 22 scores the top spot

HQ

With it being one of the most popular annual releases, it's unsurprising that FIFA 22 has been able to claim the top of the UK boxed retail charts this week. That said, boxed sales were down 35% when compared to last year's installment and the overall digital sales for the UK and other regions have not yet been revealed.

Debuting in third place this week was Sonic Colours Ultimate, which had its physical release delayed slightly in Europe. Hot Wheels Unleashed came in narrowly behind it in fourth and the bulk of its sales (39%) came from PS5. Another new release that hit the charts this week was Insurgency: Sandstorm, which missed out on the top ten and landed in 13th.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 22

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Sonic Colours Ultimate

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Minecraft (Switch)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

F1 2021

Grand Theft Auto 5

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.