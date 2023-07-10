UK box office down 28% in June compared to 2022

HQ

There's no denying that the 2023 box office has been a shadow of what we've seen in the past. 'Flops' seem to be absolutely everywhere, with The Flash seemingly taking the crown for the biggest of them all. But just how much of a drop has the box office seen?

In the UK, data gathered by Comscore (thanks, Variety) shows that June 2023 was down by 28% compared to June 2022, and this is despite seeing blockbusters such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny all premiering within the month.

It should be said that Across the Spider-Verse did its best to stop the bleeding, by raking in £26.7 million across the UK, which is around £15 million more than its predecessor managed altogether.

As for which films made up the rest of the revenue, The Little Mermaid accounted for £25.4 million (despite actually releasing in late May), and Indy 5 managed to pull in £10.1 million to boot. The Flash only accounted for £8.3 million throughout the month, with Transformers adding a further £7.4 million to that total.

With July being a big month for the box office, with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Elemental, Barbie, and more all debuting, we'll have to see whether this revenue drop-off story will be similar at the end of July.