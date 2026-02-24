UK boosts Ukraine support on four-year war anniversary: "Britain is with you, stronger than ever"

HQ

The UK has unveiled a fresh package of support for Ukraine, four years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that Britain's security "starts in Ukraine" and reaffirmed long-term backing, including plans to deploy troops once peace is secured.

As stated by Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

On this grim anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever. That is why we are announcing new support today and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

For all the noise in world affairs today, this war remains the most critical issue of our age. It asks the question of whether Ukrainian and European freedom will endure. Our answer, together, is unequivocal. Russia is not winning this war. They will not win this war. Ukraine's courage continues to hold the line for our shared values, in the face of Putin's aggression.

We will stand by their side, until a just and lasting peace - and beyond. Slava Ukraini.

The aid includes £20 million to repair Ukraine's energy grid, £5.7 million for humanitarian relief, and £30 million for societal resilience and war crimes accountability.

