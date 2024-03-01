UK-based Radical Forge is the next to announce layoffs

HQ

Yet another a developer has announced that it is making layoffs. This time, it's the UK-based (located in Middlesbrough) Radical Forge who has said that amid the turbulent games market currently, it is being forced to layoff a "handful" of employees and make an organisational restructure.

Specifically, Radical Forge notes, "We have announced some restructuring at Radical Forge to continue operating in the current challenging market. This will mean that there will be a handful of people whose roles or skill sets are no longer needed on current or upcoming projects, and their contracts will end earlier than anticipated. These actions will not affect the delivery of any existing projects."

Currently, Radical Forge is developing Southfield, but in the past the developer has shipped Bright Paw, while also having co-development credits on Sea of Thieves, Gang Beasts, Rust: Console Edition, and Zombie Army 4.

It's unclear exactly how many developers have lost their job as part of these layoffs.