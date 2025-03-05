UK-based organisation Noctem Esports is shutting down

HQ

Esports can be a very cutthroat business and we're seeing an example of that once again. The UK-based Noctem Esports has decided to call it quits and to shut down. This was affirmed in an X post, where the organisation notes that the following:

"A sad day today, as we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cease Noctem's operations with immediate effect...

"For two years, we gave everything to build something special, and to take the brand to where we needed and wanted it to be. Unfortunately, we couldn't make that happen."

This does mean that the rosters and players that the organisation employs are being released, including their Call of Duty Challengers squad and their Apex Legends Global Series team who recently attended the Championship held in Sapporo, Japan.