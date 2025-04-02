UK-based indie publisher The CoLab announced, looking to counter negative trends in the gaming industry

HQ

A brand-new UK-based indie publisher has just been launched. Known as The CoLab, this company is made up of industry veterans and is looking to preach positivity and counter some of the negative trends that we see affecting the video game world to date.

Headed up by founder and CEO Darren Newnham (formerly of Disney Interactive and esports team Fnatic), head of production Mark Faulker (of Jagex, Bossa Games, and T-Mobile), and creative director John Lewis (Codemasters and Criterion), The CoLab aims to champion quality over quantity, and with this in mind, the company's first three represented games have been announced.

In the future, we can expect The CoLab to publish Campfire (name not final), DeadWire, and Counter Clash. These will just be a handful of what the company represents as we're also told that The CoLab has more titles planned for the rest of 2025 and even 2026 too.

Speaking about the launch of The CoLab, Newnham stated: "It's time for a rebellion! We stand for cooperation and collaboration in an industry that desperately needs it. Recent trends, such as mass redundancies driven by 'greedflation', have underscored the need for a paradigm shift. Publishers often prioritise shareholder value over the needs of gamers, leading to a cycle of unfinished games released at inflated prices, while developers have faced challenges including cancellations, unpaid work, and even loss of intellectual property.

"The CoLab's aim is to help effect change with a counter revolution in vision. We unite innovative game creators, share resources, and empower developers to thrive in a highly competitive market. Our goal is to make every developer who joins The CoLab an integral part of our collective, fostering a supportive environment that promotes long-term relationships and rewarding returns."

You can head to The CoLab's website to learn more about the publisher and the rest of its debut staff.