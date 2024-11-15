UK-based gaming expo WASD has been cancelled

HQ

If you were yet to attend a WASD event in the UK, we have some bad news for you. The gaming expo has been cancelled, as the organiser has gone into liquidation.

As reported on by BBC News, co-founder of WASD David Lilley mentioned that the show has been axed due to rising costs and less demand for stand space meaning it's no longer a financially viable expo to host.

WASD was only a young convention too, as it was started in 2022 as a replacement for the defunct EGX Rezzed event that previously used to highlight indie and smaller projects. It tended to operate around the same time to the London Games Festival, which has already announced its schedule for the 2025 show.

This latest cancellation does beg the question if there is much room and space for physical purely gaming events in the UK, as EGX has since partnered up with MCM Comic Con, and the latest Insomnia never happened due to layoffs at its parent company Player1 Events.

Speaking about pulling the plug on WASD, Lilley sounds off by wanting "to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us along the way."