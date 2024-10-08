UK audiences can finally watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Last summer, an adaptation of one of the most frightening chapters of Dracula made its way into cinemas. It was known as The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and it chronicled how a vampire crossed from its native homeland to the UK on an old merchant vessel named the Demeter, and in the process savagely murdered all the sailors aboard.

While the film saw varying reviews, UK audiences never had the chance to see it for themselves, as due to strange licensing issues the film's theatrical run in the country was cancelled and it never even made its way onto online services to be purchased or rented. Until now.

You can head to most online stores to buy The Last Voyage of the Demeter and see the horror film for yourself all for a price tag of £9.99. If you would rather save some pennies and rent the film instead, the movie will be up for rental from October 28, likely for around £3.49 - £4.99.

For a taste of what's to come, check out the trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter below, and find our review over here.