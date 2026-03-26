UK and Turkey sign multi-billion air defence deal

HQ

The UK and Turkey have signed a multi-billion-pound defence agreement to expand training and support under their Eurofighter Typhoon deal.

The contract builds on an £8 billion agreement reached last year and will see Turkish pilots and ground crews trained in the UK as Ankara prepares to operate the jets.

The deal was signed in London by UK Defence Secretary John Healey and Turkey's Defence Minister Yaşar Güler.

Major defence companies including BAE Systems, Leonardo and Rolls-Royce will contribute equipment and training support.

London said the agreement marks the next phase of Turkey's integration into the Eurofighter programme, strengthening NATO's air capabilities on its eastern flank.