UK and Norway sign partnership to boost North Sea clean energy

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Norway. We now know that the UK and Norway have signed a Green Industrial Partnership to drive clean energy development in the North Sea, focusing on offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon storage.
The deal is expected to unlock billions in investment, support thousands of new jobs and strengthen energy security, as both nations seek to become leaders in the global energy transition. If you want to learn more, you can read the official press release here.