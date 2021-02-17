LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | 30XX
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Nintendo Direct 17.02.2021
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

UK and Ireland gets huge Microsoft Flight Simulator update

Players can now marvel over iconic locations such as Stonehenge and Loch Leven.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As we previously have reported, UK and Ireland were next in line for a World Update to Microsoft Flight Simulator, which was going to launch a few days ago. But as you know, everything gets delayed these days.

Now the update has been released and thanks to this, we can now marvel at the many world famous landmarks (both manmade and natural) that's is gracing the United Kingdom and Ireland like the cliffs of Dover, the mighty Windsor castle, the vast Snowdonia natural park in Wales, Loch Leven in Scotland and of course the Stonehenge.

Next in line to get a world update is France and Benelux, which should launch in March. But then again... pandemic and all that. It could very well end up being April, but we don't mind for free content this good.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is out since August last year for PC and is coming to Xbox Series S/X this summer. Check out the stunning UK and Ireland World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Related texts

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy