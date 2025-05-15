UK and Germany launch joint long-range strike weapon project

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom and Germany. John Healey announced on Wednesday plans to co-develop a precision strike weapon with a range exceeding 2,000 km, reinforcing bilateral defence cooperation amid shifting global security dynamics.
This initiative follows a 2024 pact aimed at boosting European military capabilities as the continent faces pressure to enhance self-reliance. Additional discussions include joint procurement deals and expanded defence manufacturing partnerships.