English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

UK and Germany launch joint long-range strike weapon project

The two nations strengthen defence ties with a missile system capable of reaching over 2,000 km.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Germany. John Healey announced on Wednesday plans to co-develop a precision strike weapon with a range exceeding 2,000 km, reinforcing bilateral defence cooperation amid shifting global security dynamics.

This initiative follows a 2024 pact aimed at boosting European military capabilities as the continent faces pressure to enhance self-reliance. Additional discussions include joint procurement deals and expanded defence manufacturing partnerships.

UK and Germany launch joint long-range strike weapon project
London, United Kingdom - July 19, 2024: John Healey Britain's Defence Secretary arrives at 10 Downing Street on July 19, 2024 in London, England // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited KingdomGermany


Loading next content