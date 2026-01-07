United Kingdom and France pledge troops to Ukraine if peace deal is reached

HQ

Britain and France have agreed in principle to deploy troops to Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia is secured, marking the clearest commitment yet by European powers to put forces on Ukrainian soil to deter a renewed invasion.

After talks in Paris with Kyiv's allies, UK prime minister Keir Starmer said London and Paris would establish military hubs across Ukraine once a ceasefire is in place, while French president Emmanuel Macron said the deployment could involve thousands of troops. The force would aim to provide long-term security guarantees rather than fight Russian units directly.

Western leaders also backed the idea of the United States taking the lead in monitoring any truce, a key demand from Ukraine, though major questions remain unresolved, especially over territory currently occupied by Russian forces. Moscow, which controls about a fifth of Ukraine, has repeatedly warned that foreign troops in the country would be considered "legitimate targets".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Paris talks a "huge step forward", but cautioned that progress would only matter if it led to a real end to the war. With Russia continuing daily strikes and winter deepening, Kyiv faces growing pressure to weigh security guarantees against painful compromises still hanging over any final deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X: