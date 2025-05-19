UK and EU seal post-Brexit trade and defence reset

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and European Union . We now know that the UK and the EU have reached a landmark agreement to recalibrate their post-Brexit relationship, easing trade barriers and strengthening cooperation in defence.

The deal includes joint procurement access, improved travel for UK citizens in the EU, and a controversial 12-year fishing accord. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes the agreement will deliver economic relief and geopolitical alignment without rejoining core EU structures.