UK and EU seal post-Brexit trade and defence reset

London and Brussels agree to reduce trade friction and deepen defence ties amid geopolitical shifts.

The latest news on the United Kingdom and European Union. We now know that the UK and the EU have reached a landmark agreement to recalibrate their post-Brexit relationship, easing trade barriers and strengthening cooperation in defence.

The deal includes joint procurement access, improved travel for UK citizens in the EU, and a controversial 12-year fishing accord. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes the agreement will deliver economic relief and geopolitical alignment without rejoining core EU structures.

London, United Kingdom - April 24, 2025: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen walk to 10 Downing Street in London, England // Shutterstock

