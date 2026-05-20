UK advised to set maximum working temperature rules

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As heatwaves look to intensify due to climate change, it has been advised that the UK government should introduce a maximum temperature for workplaces, so that workers are protected during times of extreme heat.

The Climate Change Committee also advised the government that it should look into cooling technologies such as air conditioning into schools and hospitals as a top priority. The CCC believes that increasing heatwaves are threatening the British way of life, and that the effects of climate change are only likely to worsen in the coming years.

The UK government has acknowledged the recommendations. Baroness Brown, chair of the CCC's Adaptation Committee, told the BBC she doesn't believe enough has been done by the government to tackle the effects of climate change.

"We need to recognise that there are aspects of our British way of life which are now really under threat from climate. It's not rocket science - we know what to do [... but] we haven't yet seen a government that's prepared to prioritise adapting to the change of climate [... and] protecting the people and the places that we love," she said.

The CCC also warned that the Britain we see today isn't built for the climate we see today. There is the commonly held belief among a lot of UK residents and visitors that heat in the UK feels worse than other countries, largely due to how buildings in the country are made to keep heat in, and how we lack a lot of cooling technologies in our buildings.