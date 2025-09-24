Ugreen Nexode Retractable

There are literally thousands of power banks you can buy, and while there are premium brands that naturally offer increased reliability, build quality, and the like, I shockingly often come across friends, acquaintances, and family who have gone solely for the number of mAh and the lowest price ever.

But if you still want to spend a few extra bucks on a power bank that comes from a respected brand, Ugreen has delivered top-notch hardware many, many times, and the latest Nexode power bank is not only powerful, it also has an ace up its sleeve.

Nexode is actually a whole series that all bear the hallmarks of this new idea, and let's get that out of the way first. Instead of you having to supplement the USB-C cable yourself, precisely because it's otherwise useless when your laptop, smartphone, or Switch 2 runs out of power, it is built in here. We've seen that before, but this one is "retractable". The easiest parallel to draw is old-fashioned vacuum cleaner cords, where you can pull a strong USB-C cable out of the top, and if you give it a little tug, it flies back into place, and "docks" magnetically, too.

It's an incredibly clever and innovative solution to a fairly central problem, and we always take our hats off to products that reduce the number of gadgets you have to carry around. The cable is 70 centimetres, which is not bad at all, all things considered.

The power bank itself bears a striking resemblance to Anker's latest models, but who has "taken inspiration" from whom I simply don't know. There is a nice little LCD panel that gives you a complete overview of how much power is left, and how many watts are flying out of the three paths in total, where one is the cable, the other two are USB-C and USB-A.

The capacity is 20,000mAh, and that's actually the central issue here, because it seems a bit low. Sandberg makes one with 50,000mAh, and although it also weighs 1.1 kilos instead of 550 grams, the size doesn't seem much different. In other words; Ugreen could have packed a little more here.

Otherwise, this is really reliable design and execution. The cable can deliver 100W, which is as fast as most devices will charge anyway, and the USB-C port can deliver 65W at the same time, so there's a real element of speed here. Ugreen also charges €89.99 for it, which I know is more than many will pay for a power bank, but you also get design, build quality, a two-year product warranty, and a smart cable.

