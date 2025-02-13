UFL's alternative football downloads update patch

HQ

Over the past few days, the PlayStation Network servers have suffered a number of hiccups. This has affected live service titles or titles whose main player base inhabits the online mode. UFL, the free-to-play football project developed by distributed studio Strikerz Inc, which aims to compete with EA Sports FC and eFootball, has suffered from this and to relieve their players (and promote the game in the process) they have added an additional challenge to compensate for the possible loss of their users. The challenge will run from 01:00 on 15 February to 01:00 on 16 February and to complete the challenge you will need to win a match in Ranked/Showdown to earn 2,400,000 CP + 135 Star Points.

There has also been a change to the game's interface. They have temporarily removed the element that allowed you to track your Team Pass progress by earning pages. On their X account, they claim that this is for design reasons and that they are already working on an improved version of this feature that will be available again in the near future. This change will not affect the method of earning Team Pass rewards.

You can read their explanation in the tweet below!